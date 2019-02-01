Buckets McYams here.
Provided a little background and context from three of the most fiery rivalries to come out of hip hop history. Nas vs. Jay was the GOAT, miss me with that Biggie vs. Pac nonsense.
The Bridge Wars
1) MC Shan - The Bridge
2) Boogie Down Productions - South Bronx
3) Boogie Down Productions - The Bridge is Over
Nas vs. Jay-Z
1) Jay-Z - Dead Presidents (Snippet)
2) Nas - The Message (Snippet)
3) Jay-Z - Where I'm From (Snippet)
4) Jay-Z - Takeover
5) Nas - Ether
6) Jay-Z - Supa Ugly
Pusha T vs. Drake
1) Pusha T - Infrared
2) Drake - Duppy Freestyle
3) Pusha T - The Story of Adidon