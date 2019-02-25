Free Samples 2/23/19

This week's Free Samples featured some of Xochi's favorites and included samples selected by Buckets McYams, fellow DJ and at times, Free Samples guest co-host and contributor.
If you have any samples, covers or interpolations you want to hear featured on the show, please email me at yramir2@lsu.edu :-)
Note: Format is 1. Original -> Sample
1. I'll Erase Away Your Pain- The Whatnauts
Late- Kanye West
2. One Hundred Ways- Quincy Jones & James Ingram
Rhymes Like Dimes- MF Doom
3. Peg- Steely Dan & Tom Scott
Eye Know- De La Soul
4. The Thorn- Willie Jones III
Rigamortus- Kendrick Lamar
5. Breathe (In the Air)- Pink Floyd
Weight of Love- The Black Keys
6. Sinnerman- Nina Simone
Get By- Talib Kweli
7. The Funeral- Band of Horses
The Prayer- Kid Cudi
8. Ruido de Magia- Invisible
Dis Generation- A Tribe Called Quest
9. I Will- The Beatles
I Will- John Holt
Encore- JAY-Z
10. Ideas as Opiates- Tears for Fears
Lust for Life- Drake