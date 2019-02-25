Free Samples 2/23/19

This week's Free Samples featured some of Xochi's favorites and included samples selected by Buckets McYams, fellow DJ and at times, Free Samples guest co-host and contributor.

If you have any samples, covers or interpolations you want to hear featured on the show, please email me at yramir2@lsu.edu :-)

Note: Format is 1. Original -> Sample

1. I'll Erase Away Your Pain- The Whatnauts 

Late- Kanye West

2. One Hundred Ways- Quincy Jones & James Ingram 

Rhymes Like Dimes- MF Doom

3. Peg- Steely Dan & Tom Scott

Eye Know- De La Soul 

4. The Thorn- Willie Jones III

Rigamortus- Kendrick Lamar 

5. Breathe (In the Air)- Pink Floyd 

Weight of Love- The Black Keys 

6. Sinnerman- Nina Simone 

Get By- Talib Kweli 

7. The Funeral- Band of Horses 

The Prayer- Kid Cudi 

8. Ruido de Magia- Invisible 

Dis Generation- A Tribe Called Quest 

9. I Will- The Beatles 

I Will- John Holt 

Encore- JAY-Z

10. Ideas as Opiates- Tears for Fears 

Lust for Life- Drake 

 

