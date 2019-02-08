Femme FM 2.8.19

This episode was initially inspired by Russian Doll, a new Netflix show. Many of the songs from the soundtrack are featured below.
- If - Kat Edmonson
- Summertime - Kat Edmonson
- Morning After - Ariel Pink & Weyes Blood
- The Promise - When In Rome
- MindKilla - Gang Gang Dance
- Organs - Pussy Riot
- Oatmeal - Sudan Archives
- You What I Mean
- Migas 2000 - The Liminanas
- Dreams Come True Girl - Cass McCombs
- Second Wind - Kadhja Bonet
- Stay the Night - The Internet
- Drink I’m Sippin’ On - Yaeji
- Ritual Union - Little Dragon
- Nobody - Mitski
- Scott Street - Phoebe Bridgers
- You Keep Me Hangin’ On - Diana Ross & The Supremes
- Neutered Fruit - St. Vincent
- The Water - Hannah Gill
- Anyone Else But You - Moldy Peaches
- Game - ELIZA
- 1 Thing - Amerie
- Lips - The xx
- Radon - Diefenbaker
- La La Love You - Pixies
- Walking on Air - Kerli
- Tennessee Waltz - Norah Jones & Joel Harrison
- Crazy - Patsy Cline
- If I Ain’t Got You - Alicia Keys
- Over the Rainbow - Judy Garland