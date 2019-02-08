Femme FM 2.8.19

This episode was initially inspired by Russian Doll, a new Netflix show. Many of the songs from the soundtrack are featured below.

  1. If - Kat Edmonson
  2. Summertime - Kat Edmonson
  3. Morning After - Ariel Pink & Weyes Blood
  4. The Promise - When In Rome
  5. MindKilla - Gang Gang Dance
  6. Organs - Pussy Riot
  7. Oatmeal - Sudan Archives
  8. You What I Mean
  9. Migas 2000 - The Liminanas
  10. Dreams Come True Girl - Cass McCombs
  11. Second Wind - Kadhja Bonet
  12. Stay the Night - The Internet
  13. Drink I’m Sippin’ On - Yaeji
  14. Ritual Union - Little Dragon
  15. Nobody - Mitski
  16. Scott Street - Phoebe Bridgers
  17. You Keep Me Hangin’ On - Diana Ross & The Supremes
  18. Neutered Fruit - St. Vincent
  19. The Water - Hannah Gill
  20. Anyone Else But You - Moldy Peaches
  21. Game - ELIZA
  22. 1 Thing - Amerie
  23. Lips - The xx
  24. Radon - Diefenbaker
  25. La La Love You - Pixies
  26. Walking on Air - Kerli
  27. Tennessee Waltz - Norah Jones & Joel Harrison
  28. Crazy - Patsy Cline
  29. If I Ain’t Got You - Alicia Keys
  30. Over the Rainbow - Judy Garland
Load comments