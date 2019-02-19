  1. Avenging Annie - Andy Pratt
  2. Lonesome Suzie - The Band
  3. Song for America - Kansas
  4. Revolution 1 - The Beatles
  5. Dealin' With the Devil - Looking Glass
  6. Love Makes You Feel - Lou Reed
  7. Fire and Rain - James Taylor
  8. Landed - Ben Folds
  9. No One Together - Kansas
  10. C'est la vie - Emerson, Lake and Palmer
  11. Intermezzo from Karelia Suite - The Nice
  12. The Modern Adventures of Plato, Diogenes and Freud - Blood, Sweat and Tears
  13. Flow My Tears (by John Dowland) - Sting and Edin Karamazov
  14. Simple Twist of Fate - Bob Dylan
  15. Invisible Sun - The Police
  16. A Hazy Shade of Winter - Simon and Garfunkel
  17. California Dreamin' - The Mamas and the Papas
  18. Just a Little - The Beau Brummels
  19. Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress (Live) - The Hollies
  20. When I'm 64 - The London Double Bass Sound
  21. You Don't Love Me - The Allman Brothers Band

