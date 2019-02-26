- Outcast - The Animals
- Peace Frog - The Doors
- Soul Survivor - The Rolling Stones
- I Shall Be Released - The Band
- All Along the Watchtower (July 4, 1989) - Grateful Dead
- Sacrifice - Steve Miller Band
- Lay Down Sally - Eric Clapton
- Hey Bulldog - The Beatles
- Eleanor Rigby - James Booker
- Something - Buddy Rich
- Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey - Buddy Rich
- God Bless the Child - Blood, Sweat and Tears
- The Stranger - Billy Joel
- I Won't Back Down - Johnny Cash
- Bridge Over Troubled Water - Johnny Cash
- A Day in the Life (Live) - Jeff Beck
- Up From the Skies - Jimi Hendrix Experience
- No Reason - Treat Her Right
- Glad Tidings - Van Morrison
- Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five - Paul McCartney and Wings
- Hold On Tight - Electric Light Orchestra
- Pictures At an Exhibition, Medley - Emerson, Lake and Palmer
- Iron Man - The Bad Plus
- Venice Queen - Red Hot Chili Peppers