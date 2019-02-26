  1. Outcast - The Animals
  2. Peace Frog - The Doors
  3. Soul Survivor - The Rolling Stones
  4. I Shall Be Released - The Band
  5. All Along the Watchtower (July 4, 1989) - Grateful Dead
  6. Sacrifice - Steve Miller Band
  7. Lay Down Sally - Eric Clapton
  8. Hey Bulldog - The Beatles
  9. Eleanor Rigby - James Booker
  10. Something - Buddy Rich
  11. Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey - Buddy Rich
  12. God Bless the Child - Blood, Sweat and Tears
  13. The Stranger - Billy Joel
  14. I Won't Back Down - Johnny Cash
  15. Bridge Over Troubled Water - Johnny Cash
  16. A Day in the Life (Live) - Jeff Beck
  17. Up From the Skies - Jimi Hendrix Experience
  18. No Reason - Treat Her Right
  19. Glad Tidings - Van Morrison
  20. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five - Paul McCartney and Wings
  21. Hold On Tight - Electric Light Orchestra
  22. Pictures At an Exhibition, Medley - Emerson, Lake and Palmer
  23. Iron Man - The Bad Plus
  24. Venice Queen - Red Hot Chili Peppers

