  1. Somebody to Love - Queen
  2. Marathon - Rush
  3. Time - Zebra
  4. Highway Song - James Taylor
  5. I've Seen That Movie Too - Elton John
  6. I'll Wear It Proudly - Elvis Costello
  7. Travelin' Light - Eric Clapton
  8. Brave New World - Steve Miller Band
  9. Golden Brown - The Stranglers
  10. Bouree - Jethro Tull
  11. Rondo - The Nice
  12. For Example - The Nice
  13. Cold Spell - Orleans
  14. 25 Or 6 to 4 - Chicago
  15. Bang a Gong (Get it On) - T. Rex
  16. Beast of Burden - The Rolling Stones
  17. Anyone for Tennis - Cream
  18. Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) - Neil Young and Crazy Horse
  19. I Cheat the Hangman - The Doobie Brothers
  20. In the Country - America
  21. Paperback Writer - The Beatles
  22. King Midas in Reverse - The Hollies
  23. You Really Got Me - The Kinks
  24. You Don't Mess Around With Jim - Jim Croce
  25. Subterranean Homesick Blues - Bob Dylan
  26. Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) - Looking Glass
  27. Time After Time - The Bad Plus

