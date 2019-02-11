1. Dirty Projectors - Since I Opened
2. Daniel Rossen - Saint Nothing
3. Kath Bloom, Loren Connors - There Was a Boy
4. Grouper - Come Softly - For Daniel D.
5. Yo La Tengo - Damage
6. Sigur Rós - 63°47'36.2"N 18°02'16.9"W
7. Natalia Lafourcade, Los Macorinos - Alma Mía
8. TOPS - Hours Between
9. Gastr Del Sol - Blues Subtitled No Sense of Wonder
10. Gastr Del Sol - Each Dream is an Example
11. Maurice Ravel, Larissa Dedova - Jeux d'eau, M. 30
12. John Fahey - Red Cross, Disciple of Christ Today
13. Oren Ambarchi - Triste Pt.1 remake
14. Thelonious Monk - I'm Confession' (That I Love You)
15. Frederic Rzewski, Marco Passarani, Frankie Hi-NRG - Attica
16. Akira Rabelais - Notturno (Loverly)
17. Radiohead - Gagging Order
18. Avey Tare - Abyss Song (Abby's Song)
19. Johnny Greenwood - Nina Through Glass
20. Shintaro Sakamoto - Never Liked You, But Still Nostalgic
21. Maurice Ravel, Louis Lortie, Hélène Mercier - Ma Mère l'oye, M. 60 (Version for Piano Duo): Pavane de la belle au bois dormant
22. Johann Sebastian Bach, Gidon Kremer - Partita for Violin Solo No.2 in D minor: Allemande