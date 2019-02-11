BSR alternate logo

1. Dirty Projectors - Since I Opened 

2. Daniel Rossen - Saint Nothing

3. Kath Bloom, Loren Connors - There Was a Boy

4. Grouper - Come Softly - For Daniel D.

5. Yo La Tengo - Damage

6. Sigur Rós - 63°47'36.2"N 18°02'16.9"W

7. Natalia Lafourcade, Los Macorinos - Alma Mía

8. TOPS - Hours Between

9. Gastr Del Sol - Blues Subtitled No Sense of Wonder

10. Gastr Del Sol - Each Dream is an Example

11. Maurice Ravel, Larissa Dedova - Jeux d'eau, M. 30

12. John Fahey - Red Cross, Disciple of Christ Today

13. Oren Ambarchi - Triste Pt.1 remake

14. Thelonious Monk - I'm Confession' (That I Love You)

15. Frederic Rzewski, Marco Passarani, Frankie Hi-NRG - Attica

16. Akira Rabelais - Notturno (Loverly) 

17. Radiohead - Gagging Order

18. Avey Tare - Abyss Song (Abby's Song)

19. Johnny Greenwood - Nina Through Glass

20. Shintaro Sakamoto - Never Liked You, But Still Nostalgic 

21. Maurice Ravel, Louis Lortie, Hélène Mercier - Ma Mère l'oye, M. 60 (Version for Piano Duo): Pavane de la belle au bois dormant 

22. Johann Sebastian Bach, Gidon Kremer - Partita for Violin Solo No.2 in D minor: Allemande

