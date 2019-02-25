Since it's the last week of Black History Month, our playlist featured all black artists who are making history here & now.
1. Pink Siifu- Stay Sane
2. Erykah Badu - Hello (feat. Andre 3000)
3. Tierra Whack - Black Nails
4. MIKE - October Baby
5. Kelela, Ahya Simone - AHYA SIMONE_ENOUGH_NO BPM
6. duendita - bury me
7. Milo - thinking while eating a handful of almonds
8. Scallop's Hotel - Sabil's Lullaby
9. Moses Sumney - Seeds
10. Yves Tumor - Perdition
11. Tasha - Lullaby
12. Frank Ocean - Moon River
13. Auk5, Sudan Archives - Fairyway
14. Standing On The Corner - Bns
15. Blood Orange - Christopher & 6th
16. Kelsey Lu - Liar
17. Kelsey Lu - Empathy
18. Flying Lotus, Angel Deradoorian - Siren Song
19. Sarah Vaughan - East of the Sun (West of the Moon) - alternate take
20. John Coltrane - Central Park West
21. Alice Coltrane - Ocean Beloved
22. Alice Coltrane - The Sun
23. Julius Eastman, Kukuruz Quartet - Gay Guerrilla