Since it's the last week of Black History Month, our playlist featured all black artists who are making history here & now.

1. Pink Siifu- Stay Sane

2. Erykah Badu - Hello (feat. Andre 3000)

3. Tierra Whack - Black Nails

4. MIKE - October Baby

5. Kelela, Ahya Simone - AHYA SIMONE_ENOUGH_NO BPM

6. duendita - bury me

7. Milo - thinking while eating a handful of almonds

8. Scallop's Hotel - Sabil's Lullaby

9. Moses Sumney - Seeds

10. Yves Tumor - Perdition 

11. Tasha - Lullaby

12. Frank Ocean - Moon River

13. Auk5, Sudan Archives - Fairyway

14. Standing On The Corner - Bns

15. Blood Orange - Christopher & 6th

16. Kelsey Lu - Liar

17. Kelsey Lu - Empathy

18. Flying Lotus, Angel Deradoorian - Siren Song

19. Sarah Vaughan - East of the Sun (West of the Moon) - alternate take

20. John Coltrane - Central Park West

21. Alice Coltrane - Ocean Beloved 

22. Alice Coltrane - The Sun 

23. Julius Eastman, Kukuruz Quartet - Gay Guerrilla 

