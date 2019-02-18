1. Y La Bamba - Follow Your Feet
2. Sufjan Stevens - To the Workers of the Rock River Valley Region, I Have an Idea Concerning Your Predicament, and It Involves an Inner Tube, Bath Mats, and 21 Able-bodied Men
3. Foxes In Fiction - Hospital District
4. Botany - Ory (Joyous Toil)
5. Jonny Nash, Suzanne Kraft - Hanging Glass Structure
6. Glenn Kotche (Kronos Quartet, eighth blackbird) - Triple Fantasy
7. Loren Connors - Lullaby (the 1st)
8. Sarah Davachi - For Organ
9. Sun City Girls - Come Maddalena
10. Low - Quorum
11. Bedhead - Burned Out
12. You'll Never Get to Heaven - Rain Copy
13. Tonstartssbandht - Holiness Aside
14. Robin Pecknold - Silver Dagger
15. Low - Tempest
16. Thom Yorke - Truth Ray
17. Hiroshi Yoshimura - View from My Window
18. Panda Bear - Inner Monologue
19. Blithe Field - Quartz Vessel
20. Brian Eno (arranged by David Lang) - 1/2 Music for Airports: Live