1. Y La Bamba - Follow Your Feet

2. Sufjan Stevens - To the Workers of the Rock River Valley Region, I Have an Idea Concerning Your Predicament, and It Involves an Inner Tube, Bath Mats, and 21 Able-bodied Men

3. Foxes In Fiction - Hospital District

4. Botany - Ory (Joyous Toil)

5. Jonny Nash, Suzanne Kraft - Hanging Glass Structure

6. Glenn Kotche (Kronos Quartet, eighth blackbird) - Triple Fantasy

7. Loren Connors - Lullaby (the 1st)

8. Sarah Davachi - For Organ

9. Sun City Girls - Come Maddalena 

10. Low - Quorum

11. Bedhead - Burned Out

12. You'll Never Get to Heaven - Rain Copy

13. Tonstartssbandht - Holiness Aside

14. Robin Pecknold - Silver Dagger

15. Low - Tempest

16. Thom Yorke - Truth Ray

17. Hiroshi Yoshimura - View from My Window

18. Panda Bear - Inner Monologue

19. Blithe Field - Quartz Vessel

20. Brian Eno (arranged by David Lang) - 1/2 Music for Airports: Live

