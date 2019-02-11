Piano-based partiiiii
1. Arcade Fire - Song on the Beach
2. Randy Newman - Louisiana 1927
3. Randy Newman - I Think It's Going to Rain Today
4. Radiohead - Fog (Again) [Live]
5. Grizzly Bear - Foreground
6. Natalia Lafourcade, Rodrigo Amarante - Azul
7. Gabriel Garzón-Montano - Lullaby
8. Thom Yorke - After The Gold Rush
9. Panda Bear - Lonely Wanderer
10. Martin Denny - Quiet Village
11. Sufjan Stevens - Redford (for Yia-Yia and Pappou)
12. Sun Ra - Tapestry from an Asteroid
13. Susumu Yokta - Sleepy Eye
14. Bill Evans - Midnight Mood
15. Bill Evans - A Sleeping Bee
16. Charles Ives (perf. Susan Graham & Pierre-Laurent Aimard) - Ives: Piano Sonata No.2, 'Concord Mass., 1840-60' : III The Alcotts
17. Aphex Twin - aisatsana [102]
18. Igor Stravinsky (perf. Idil Biret) - The Firebird (version for piano): Lullaby (The Firebird)
19. Scott Joplin (perf. Joshua Rifken) - Solace - A Mexican Serenade
20. Amy Beach (perf. Rachel Barton Pine) - Berceuse (Lullaby), No. 2 from Three Compositions
21. Béla Bartók (perf. Lars Vogt) - For Children Vol. 1, Sz. 42: No. 3 Quasi adagio
22. Arvo Pärt (perf. Alexander Malter) - Für Alina: 1. Für Alina
23. Thelonious Monk - Ruby, My Dear
24. Goldmund - Threnody