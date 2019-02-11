bedside radio logo

Piano-based partiiiii

1. Arcade Fire - Song on the Beach

2. Randy Newman - Louisiana 1927

3. Randy Newman - I Think It's Going to Rain Today

4. Radiohead - Fog (Again) [Live]

5. Grizzly Bear - Foreground

6. Natalia Lafourcade, Rodrigo Amarante - Azul

7. Gabriel Garzón-Montano - Lullaby 

8. Thom Yorke - After The Gold Rush

9. Panda Bear - Lonely Wanderer 

10. Martin Denny - Quiet Village

11. Sufjan Stevens - Redford (for Yia-Yia and Pappou) 

12. Sun Ra - Tapestry from an Asteroid

13. Susumu Yokta - Sleepy Eye

14. Bill Evans - Midnight Mood

15. Bill Evans - A Sleeping Bee

16. Charles Ives (perf. Susan Graham & Pierre-Laurent Aimard) - Ives: Piano Sonata No.2, 'Concord Mass., 1840-60' :  III The Alcotts 

17. Aphex Twin - aisatsana [102]

18. Igor Stravinsky (perf. Idil Biret) - The Firebird (version for piano): Lullaby (The Firebird)

19. Scott Joplin (perf. Joshua Rifken) - Solace - A Mexican Serenade

20. Amy Beach (perf. Rachel Barton Pine) - Berceuse (Lullaby), No. 2 from Three Compositions

21. Béla Bartók (perf. Lars Vogt) - For Children Vol. 1, Sz. 42: No. 3 Quasi adagio

22. Arvo Pärt (perf. Alexander Malter) - Für Alina: 1. Für Alina

23. Thelonious Monk - Ruby, My Dear

24. Goldmund - Threnody

