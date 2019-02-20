A woman leaving Tigerland was attacked by her assumed rideshare Tuesday night.
The woman realized she was in the wrong vehicle once she received an update from said ride-share app saying the driver was a minute away, while she was already in the assumed ride-share, said BRPD Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.
The woman examined the man, but he inappropriately touched her and attacked her. She managed to fight him off until jumping out of the moving vehicle near the Shell station on Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive.
"She didn't pay much attention to it. She just got in," Mckneely said.