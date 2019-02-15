Two more members of LSU's Delta Kappa Epsilon, Shakti Gilotra and Blake Chalin, were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday morning.
The arrest reports said Gilotra made pledges walk barefoot on broken glass while he threw things at them.
Pledges said Chalin intimidated pledges, making them chug beers until they threw up.
"If you were going to go DKE you have to be able to throw up," one pledge said in the report. "You have to be willing to go to that point if you have to."
Another pledge told investigators he was called to the DKE house because a fellow pledge had been beaten up at Chalin's residence. The pledge said while he was at Chalin's residence he said, "choose your battles," a phrase common in the DKE house. This was seen as "narcing" and the pledge was made to get in "bows and toes" position, where he was planking with only his toes and elbows touching the ground and was reportedly kicked and punched while in this position.
The reports said once back at the DKE house, Chalin made the pledge take a "new boy shower" where he had to hold a milk crate filled with ice and pepper under a cold running shower. He was forced to look up at the crate, so the ice and pepper drained into his eyes.
Nine former members of the fraternity were arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday for hazing-related activities that occurred during the Fall 2018 semester, according to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard. This comes almost a month after the fraternity was closed by its national organization.
The other members arrested include Charles Eugene Brakenridge, Blake Andrew Chalin, Cade Rain Duckworth, Gaston Thomas Eymard, Shakti P. Gilotra, Joseph Dylan Harkrider, Malcolm Richard McNiece, Alexander Joseph Rozas and Garrett Joseph Sanders.