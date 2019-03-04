The Zulu parade has been a staple of New Orleans Mardi Gras culture since the early 1900s, but some still question the parade’s traditional use of blackface and the University’s recent choice to have the Golden Band from Tigerland perform alongside this year's Zulu Queen, finance sophomore Kailyn Rainey.
One concerned University alumna, who wishes to remain anonymous, wrote a letter to LSU President F. King Alexander expressing concern regarding the University’s public association with the controversial event.
“Labeling something as a ‘tradition’ does not shield the act from criticism,” she said.
In the letter, the University alumna said that having the LSU band perform in the event was a show of support by the University for this “outrageous act.” She wrote they were both saddened and concerned that the LSU band leadership has “shown such poor leadership in this matter,” but noted that the University student who chose to accept the position as queen is representing herself and not the University. The band’s choice is completely different, in the University alumna’s opinion.
The University has declined to comment on the anonymous University alumna’s email and the Golden Band’s performance at Zulu, according to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard.
“I expected, at the very least, I would receive a courtesy email,” the University alumna said. “Beyond that, I was hoping to call this issue to the attention of those who could reconsider the participation of the LSU band.”
Both white and black participants in the Zulu Parade don the infamous blackface paint. Although the parade has had many supporters over the years, including jazz legend Louis Armstrong who once served as Zulu King, there have also been multiple black organizations that have protested the event, most notably the group "Take ‘Em Down Nola," who pushed for the takedown of Confederate monuments.
“While we understand and respect the power of traditions in our city, we also know that like chattel slavery and the monuments to the white supremacists that represented it, not all traditions were meant to last forever,” the group said in a statement posted to their website.
The first appearance of the Zulu’s in New Orleans dates back to 1909, with African-Americans involved from the very beginning. The face paint, along with the grass skirts, were intended to be similar to traditional South African Zulu Warriors. Zulu Parade remained predominantly African-American until the Civil Rights’ movement of the 1960s, when many boycotted the event. The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club has officially maintained that there is a distinction between blackface and black makeup.
Tiger Band members who perform in the Zulu Parade on March 5 will each be receiving $300 in financial compensation. One band member, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she sees her upcoming performance as a great opportunity.
“I didn’t know anything about the traditions at first,” the anonymous University band member admitted. “But I think it’s really cool because the queen is from LSU. We’re really there to support her.”
Kelvin Jones, the band’s assistant director, said the majority of the students were excited about the performance.
“We’re always trying to be mindful of students first,” Jones said. “We put it to a vote, and most of the students wanted to do it.”
While all of the band members are invited to participate, it is not a mandatory event. However, those who originally volunteered are required to honor that commitment.
“That’s the reason people come to LSU,” Jones said. “To be a part of historical and monumental events.”
Jones did not wish to comment specifically on the issue of blackface paint, but did mention he was unaware of controversies surrounding the band’s performance, and that none of the band members had expressed reluctance because of said controversies.
“It’s all about doing something we haven’t done before, and we want to highlight our University in an extremely positive manner,” Jones said.
Jones said it was a great opportunity for students who have never experienced a New Orleans Mardi Gras, but the New Orleans natives were particularly excited to partake in an event that is, for many, a fond childhood memory.
Rainey, who was chosen as the queen of the event by her grandfather, George Rainey, will be the youngest Zulu Queen in 48 years at just 19 years old. Rainey will also be making history as the first University student to serve in this position, and is proud to have the Tiger Golden Band alongside her.
The Zulu Parade holds a special significance to Rainey since many members of her extended family have participated over the years. The Krewe’s king this year is Kailyn Rainey’s grandfather, George Rainey.
“This has been going on way before my time and way before my grandfather’s time,” Rainey said. “I don’t see it as being racist or being insulting. People love the parade and come to New Orleans just to see it.”
Rainey pointed out that other Mardi Gras Krewes require their riders to wear some type of mask, and the face paint is Zulu’s form of that mask.
“You have to truly know the history of the organization,” Rainey said. “It’s easy to look at something and judge it without knowing the context.”