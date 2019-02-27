Associate director of LSU Bands and director of the Golden Band from Tiger Land Dennis Llinás will be leaving the University to be Director of Bands at the University of Oregon, according to Llinas' Facebook page.
Assistant director of Bands Kelvin Jones will serve as interim director, while graduate assistant Cliff Croomes will serve as interim assistant director.
Llinás was named Tiger Band director in 2016 following the firing of Roy King. The band gained national attention in September for its "Binge Watch" halftime show on Sept. 22. The band's rendition of "The Office" theme song prompted a wave of social media support from the show's cast.
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said Llinás would serve in the same position at the University of Oregon.