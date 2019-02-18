Sweet Baton Rouge is bringing Louisiana culture straight from our lives to our wardrobes.
The clothing retailer is creating fun, locally-themed t-shirts and other apparel especially for the people of Louisiana. Each tee is adorned with something representative of the state and its culture. From crawfish to football, you’re guaranteed to find a style in season.
But owner Meredith Waguespack says that wasn’t her original plan for the business.
Sweet Baton Rouge first started in 2010 as a children’s dress line, before Waguespack added t-shirts to the stock and realized how quickly they sold. Tee—shirts are a more simple production and design process, so she gradually began to shift the purpose of the company, allowing her to produce more
varied and creative designs.
“I just realized the t-shirts were much more fun,” Waguespack said.
From there, Waguespack also decided to shift her focus from children to women, though the business caters to people of all ages and genders. Since fully transitioning over in 2011, Sweet Baton Rouge designs have found their places in dozens of boutiques across the state.
Each year, the company works to produce seasonally appropriate attire. The designs flow with the social calendar of a typical Louisiana resident, making Sweet Baton Rouge’s shirts a unique addition to your wardrobe, perfect for any time of the year.
Along with keeping up with the rotating seasonal lines, Meredith Waguespack has found the time to strengthen the local business community—literally.
“Don’t Stop Just Geaux” is a workout community created by and for working people of Baton Rouge. Along with designing a fitness clothing line, Sweet Baton Rouge is sharing quick, simple exercises that can be done around the house or the workplace.
On March 9, Don’t Stop Just Geaux is partnering with Body Sculpt to put on a community workout class at Perkins Rowe. Soon after, on March 11, the owner will begin posting a daily fitness challenge.
“It kicks off once Mardi Gras season is over with and King Cake season is done,” she said. “When you can really start your New Year’s resolutions.”
For the true t-shirt lover, Sweet Baton Rouge also created a subscription box. Lagniappe Box is a monthly-delivered box featuring a hand-selected collection of products from local businesses, along with a Sweet Baton Rouge t-shirt, of course.
Each box follows a theme relating to the season, like the upcoming crawfish box, and usually contains a beauty product, food product and two other varying choices. Lagniappe Box is Sweet Baton Rouge’s way to showcase and support Baton Rouge creators.
“It’s great to be able to support small business,” Waguespack said. “And it’s a great way for our customers to find new products.”
To top it all off, the company also has a blog called Sweet
Baton Rouge Insider. The site offers information about all the best things happening around the city, from new restaurants to local events. Each post is a way for the small business community to get their names out there, while also learning more about other businesses along the way.
More information on Sweet Baton Rouge’s projects and designs can be found at their website,
www.sweetbatonrouge.com, or on their Facebook and Instagram profiles @sweetbatonrouge.