On a beautiful day at Tiger Park, the No. 7 Tigers (13-3) found another way to win as they beat Michigan (6-8) 2-1.
Both pitchers dominated the first three innings as Alex Storako of Michigan struck out five of the first six batters with her dominating rise ball.
Shelbi Suneri shined again as she pitched seven innings while only allowing three hits.
The scoring finally got started in the bottom of the third when LSU got help from an error that allowed Amber Serrett to score from third to give LSU the lead.
The pitcher’s duel maintained its dominance through the fourth until Michigan got on the board in the top of the fifth.
With a runner on third and one out, Michigan turned to a risky squeeze bunt to get the runner across and the move paid off to tie the game 1-1.
LSU did not let the tie last for long as Sunseri proved that she is a two-way force by driving in Aliyah Andrews with an infield single to take back the lead.
Scoring the go-ahead run was not enough for Sunseri as she closed out the seventh and sealed a fourth consecutive victory.
In contrast to their mercy rule victory a night ago, LSU won a highly contested game and proved that they have more than one way to win games.
Going forward, Sunseri has no doubts about how far this team can go.
“I definitely think the momentum is in our favor,” Sunseri said. “It is up from here. The sky is the limit for this team.”
To achieve the ultimate goal of making a trip to Oklahoma City, LSU will have to continue to win close games at home and on the road. Coach Beth Torina does not see this as being a problem as the depth of her team continues to grow.
“To write this lineup is heart wrenching every day,” Torina said. “There are so many kids that deserve to play. It is a tough spot to be in. It’s a great spot to be in I guess.”
The depth of this team will continue to be challenged, but, for today, it stood up to the test against a solid Michigan team.