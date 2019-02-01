1.5.18 Gym vs Arkansas

LSU junior McKenna Kelley deems freshman Christina Desiderio "stick queen" during the Tigers' 197.15-195.350 victory against Arkansas on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in the PMAC.

LSU's "stick crown" debuted at the beginning of the 2018 season as a way to encourage and motivate the entire team. Similar to the University of Miami's turnover chain, the stick crown is rewarded to whichever gymnast sticks her landing. That gymnast will wear the crown until another gymnast sticks her landing, and the crown is passed on. 

The stick crown will return to the floor for the Tigers in 2019. 

Friday, Jan. 4 | No. 8 Cal-Berkeley 

Vault 

  • Lexie Priessman: 9.900

Bars

  • Bridget Dean: 9.75
  • Ruby Harrold: 9.925
  • Kennedi Edney: 9.90
  • Priessman: 9.775
  • Sarah Finnegan: 9.900

Beam

  • Christina Desiderio: 9.825
  • Dean: 9.775
  • Sami Durante: 9.85
  • Edney: 9.825
  • Reagan Campbell: 9.875
  • Sarah Finnegan: 9.95

 Friday, Jan. 11 | @ Auburn 

Bars

  • Sami Durante: 9.825
  • Kennedi Edney: 9.925
  • Lexie Priessman: 9.925
  • Sarah Finnegan: 9.925

Vault

  • Sarah Finnegan: 9.825

Beam

  • Sami Durante: 9.725
  • Sarah Finnegan: 9.825

 Friday, Jan. 18 | vs Florida

Vault 

  • Sarah Finnegan: 9.925
  • McKenna Kelley: 9.825
  • Lexie Priessman: 9.825

Bars

  • Ruby Harrold: 9.875
  • Kennedi Edney: 9.925
  • Lexie Priessman: 9.95
  • Sarah Finnegan: 10.0

Beam

  • Christina Desiderio: 9.85
  • Bridget Dean: 9.80
  • Sami Durante: 9.775
  • Kennedi Edney: 9.90
  • Reagan Campbell: 9.90
  • Sarah Finnegan: 9.85

Floor

  • Ruby Harrold: 9.875
  • Sarah Finnegan: 9.95

 Friday, Jan. 25 | @ Alabama

Bars

  • Bridget Dean: 9.80
  • Ruby Harrold: 9.85
  • Kennedi Edney: 9.90
  • Lexie Priessman: 9.875
  • Sarah Finnegan: 9.875

Vault

  • Finnegan: 9.875
  • Harrold: 9.90
  • Julianna Cannamela: 9.875
  • Edney: 9.925

Beam

  • Christina Desiderio: 9.85
  • Bridget Dean: 9.825
  • Sami Durante: 9.80
  • Kennedi Edney: 9.925

Friday, Feb. 1 | NC State

Vault 

  • Sarah Finnegan: 9.875
  • Kennedi Edney: 9.95

Bars

  • Ruby Harrold: 9.925
  • Edney: 9.90
  • Lexie Priessman: 9.90
  • Finnegan: 9.95

Beam

  • Christina Desiderio: 9.725
  • McKenna Kelley: 9.675
  • Edney: 9.825
  • Finnegan: 9.95

