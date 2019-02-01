LSU's "stick crown" debuted at the beginning of the 2018 season as a way to encourage and motivate the entire team. Similar to the University of Miami's turnover chain, the stick crown is rewarded to whichever gymnast sticks her landing. That gymnast will wear the crown until another gymnast sticks her landing, and the crown is passed on.
The stick crown will return to the floor for the Tigers in 2019.
Friday, Jan. 4 | No. 8 Cal-Berkeley
Vault
- Lexie Priessman: 9.900
Bars
- Bridget Dean: 9.75
- Ruby Harrold: 9.925
- Kennedi Edney: 9.90
- Priessman: 9.775
- Sarah Finnegan: 9.900
Beam
- Christina Desiderio: 9.825
- Dean: 9.775
- Sami Durante: 9.85
- Edney: 9.825
- Reagan Campbell: 9.875
- Sarah Finnegan: 9.95
Friday, Jan. 11 | @ Auburn
Bars
- Sami Durante: 9.825
- Kennedi Edney: 9.925
- Lexie Priessman: 9.925
- Sarah Finnegan: 9.925
Vault
- Sarah Finnegan: 9.825
Beam
- Sami Durante: 9.725
- Sarah Finnegan: 9.825
Friday, Jan. 18 | vs Florida
Vault
- Sarah Finnegan: 9.925
- McKenna Kelley: 9.825
- Lexie Priessman: 9.825
Bars
- Ruby Harrold: 9.875
- Kennedi Edney: 9.925
- Lexie Priessman: 9.95
- Sarah Finnegan: 10.0
Beam
- Christina Desiderio: 9.85
- Bridget Dean: 9.80
- Sami Durante: 9.775
- Kennedi Edney: 9.90
- Reagan Campbell: 9.90
- Sarah Finnegan: 9.85
Floor
- Ruby Harrold: 9.875
- Sarah Finnegan: 9.95
Friday, Jan. 25 | @ Alabama
Bars
- Bridget Dean: 9.80
- Ruby Harrold: 9.85
- Kennedi Edney: 9.90
- Lexie Priessman: 9.875
- Sarah Finnegan: 9.875
Vault
- Finnegan: 9.875
- Harrold: 9.90
- Julianna Cannamela: 9.875
- Edney: 9.925
Beam
- Christina Desiderio: 9.85
- Bridget Dean: 9.825
- Sami Durante: 9.80
- Kennedi Edney: 9.925
Friday, Feb. 1 | NC State
Vault
- Sarah Finnegan: 9.875
- Kennedi Edney: 9.95
Bars
- Ruby Harrold: 9.925
- Edney: 9.90
- Lexie Priessman: 9.90
- Finnegan: 9.95
Beam
- Christina Desiderio: 9.725
- McKenna Kelley: 9.675
- Edney: 9.825
- Finnegan: 9.95