Single and have no desire to mingle, except to drink copious amounts of alcohol and eat all the tacos? The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria’s got your back.
Located on Perkins Road, the restaurant is hosting its first ever Singles Awareness Day (SAD) party on Feb. 15. The event is open to the public and will feature cocktails from 6 to 10 p.m. The event is preceded by a “pre-party” Island Time happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.
“We have two specialty cocktails that we’re featuring, and we’ll be doing that from 6 to 10 p.m.,” general manager Eric Nicaud said. “This will be the first year we’re doing it and hopefully we get a decent reception because it is on a Friday so people can come get a few drinks before they go out late night if they do.”
The cocktails include “Dark N’ Stormy Past”, a rum and ginger beer concoction for drinking to forget, and “Lovesick”, a Cruzan 2 Year Rum-based potion that when consumed in large quantities is said to cure any love ailments.
“I guess what inspired the event was just the people that don’t really want to celebrate Valentine’s Day every year,” Nicaud said. “It’s just something kind of fun that we’re going to put on for the public, and people that are single and want to just come have some cocktails, good atmosphere.”
The Rum House joins other venues seeking to stop single-shaming on Valentine’s Day by providing fun activities individuals can partake in without having to have a significant other. In addition to the drink specials and regular-menu taco selections, patrons can bring in photos of their exes to destroy.
“They say it’s called a shred-your-ex party,” Nicaud Said. “Basically, you can come in, and if you want to bring a picture of your ex, you can tear it up or do whatever you want with it or just come on in, just show us your Instagram or social media posts and we’ll definitely give you those drink specials for the night. “We should have both bars open inside and outside, weather pending. If it’s not too cold, we’ll have outdoor bar open, as well.”
Commiserate with fellow bachelors and bachelorettes at this “Shred Your Ex” soirée. Who knows? You might meet your next mistake there.