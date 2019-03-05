LSU seniors Sarah Finnegan and Lexie Priessman were named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week and Co-Specialist of the Week, respectively, the league announced Tuesday.
In its 197.900-196.325 win over Georgia, Finnegan and Priessman were the first SEC gymnasts to receive a perfect score in the 2019 season.
Finnegan clinched the all-around title with a 39.675. She started the meet with a 9.90 on vault and continued with a 9.825 on bars, the 10 on beam and 9.95 on floor. It was Finnegan fourth career perfect 10 and second on beam, making her the second gymnast in program history with two perfect scores on beam.
This is Finnegan's fourth gymnast of the week honor this season.
Finnegan is ranked in the top-15 in four total events, including No. 4 in the all-around, No. 4 on floor, No. 77 on beam, No. 5 on bars and No. 15 on vault.
Priessman earned SEC Specialist of the Week for the first time this season after scoring a perfect 10 on the uneven bars in her return from injury.
Priessman helped the LSU bars lineup to a score of 49.450, its highest since Week 5 against NC State.
LSU returns to the PMAC for its senior meet on Friday, March 8 against Oregon State.