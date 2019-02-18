Stars: 4.5/5
Singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten delivers her most consistent and emotionally vulnerable work yet with “Remind Me Tomorrow” a reflection of trial and triumph.
Her first album in four years, “Remind Me Tomorrow” is the successor to Van Etten’s 2014 work “Are We There,” and although a wait of 4 years is always long, it has proven to be beneficial for Van Etten. The work is remarkable and never ceases to hold its punches throughout its 41-minute runtime.
The passion that flows through Van Etten’s voice in each of the 10 tracks is unrivaled, commenting on the darkness that surrounded her life and the unfazed spirit she used therein to overcome. Previously one of alternative rock’s most folksy singers, Van Etten douses her falsetto in a waterfall of synths and electronic trip-hop to pave ground she’s never tread.
The first track, the somber “I Told You Everything,” is a story of unveiling one’s scars to another and love being able to shine through regardless. Van Etten sings with reverence over a sparse piano as the subject reveals her past traumas and hardships to her interest - and his acceptance of her through all of it. A reflection of Van Etten’s personal life, this song sets the personal tone quickly.
The cathartic “No One’s Easy to Love” is a ballad on the fallacy of relationships shrouded in the Radiohead-esque onslaught of mechanical noises and droning synths. It’s fitting that Van Etten has dabbled in folk before, because this stellar track sounds as if Bob Dylan would’ve penned one of his trademark love songs with the technology available today.
“No one's easy to love/Don’t look down, my dear, don't be surprised,” Van Etten sings. “No one's easy to love/Don't look back, my dear, just say you tried.”
The one-two punch of the opening tracks leaves ample room for the rest of the album to flourish as a cohesive unit. From the lovelorn mysticism of “Memorial Day” to the thumping rock of “Comeback Kid” to the pop delicacy of “Malibu,” Van Etten makes sure there is something in store to check off all the boxes.
Perhaps the most astonishing performance on “Remind Me Tomorrow” lies in “Jupiter 4,” which sounds like a love song crafted in the farthest reaches of the universe. Inspired vocals from Van Etten clash with deeply euphoric and atmospheric production to provide something that feels more like an experience than simply a one-off track.
Not to be overshadowed is the raw emotion that sits deep in the heart of “Seventeen.” Van Etten is every bit the Stevie Nicks disciple here, crooning over a pleasant mix of keys and drums to reminisce on days gone by.
“Remind Me Tomorrow” is a joy in the fact that it tackles so many themes on love and loss and manages to contain abundant emotion in every single second. For Sharon Van Etten, I propose this: Maybe a 4-year wait for something like this was a little generous.