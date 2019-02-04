Stars: 0.5/5
“Replicas” is a textbook example of a mediocre premise being outdone by an even more horrendous film, with unexplainable plot holes and unforgivable performances.
The film, which stars Keanu Reeves in what is most likely the worst film of his entire career, revolves around his portrayal of scientist William Foster as he conducts a cloning and regeneration of his family after tragically losing them in a fatal car crash.
And although the plotline seems serious enough, the movie throws away any chance it has to make the viewer seem genuinely concerned for the well-being of the characters. Every tense moment is upended by some inexplicable plot hole or strange moment that draws more laughs than causes concern. There is no saving how purely terrible this film is.
It starts with the story, which has so many scenes that seem like the producers spliced random reels together on the cutting-room floor. At times both hard to follow and unnecessarily complex, viewers are bound to be stuck in circles. It’s not a smart kind of complexity, however – there are instances of stupidity in “Replicas” so dense you’d wonder how this film got greenlit.
The acting may be the biggest culprit in this felony of a motion picture. Even when desperately attempting to sympathize with the characters, I was quickly taken aback by the widely-unconvincing acting. The abominable script could be to blame, but it is hurt even worse by performances devoid of emotion and empathy.
To make matters worse, this B-list movie managed to feature one of Hollywood’s largest A-listers, action superstar Keanu Reeves. But unlike the smart thrills of “The Matrix” series or the whimsically violent “John Wick” movies, “Replicas” manages to make Reeves look like an awful actor.
The only trait that keeps “Replicas” on the cusp of relevance is Reeves’s name on the poster, but his performance here does nothing but damage things further. Reeves’s slow and somber voice is terribly matched with the dim-wittedly quick pace of events, and the exciting action scenes that Reeves is famous for don’t show up until an hour in.
When a movie fails in most categories, it can be redeemed by a convincing display of special effects that can help it be remembered years from now even if it was lacking in content. The special effects in “Replicas” are worse than some films that came out in the 1990s and it came out in January.
Add all the grievances about the film to the fact that its runtime overstays its welcome, clocking in at 107 minutes. Reeves could only do so much to keep the film afloat, but in the end his efforts were futile and not enough to keep “Replicas” from becoming far worse than what mediocrity entails. This is a movie to watch with friends and completely ridicule.
There is one scene in “Replicas” that involves Reeves hooking up a headset to a dead man to upload his memories into a new robot host. That process includes spearing a needle through the eye to reach the cranial area and transfer the memories – and after watching this film, I could have used a needle in the eye as well.