Stars: 5/5
Betty Who’s new self-titled album “Betty” is a refreshingly fun addition to today’s pop genre.
This is the Australian singer’s third album and her first as an independent artist. The album came out the same night she performed for the last time with Panic! At The Disco on their Pray For The Wicked Tour. The star opened for the band's tour along with Two Feet.
Panic! At The Disco is my favorite band and seeing them was long-awaited for me, so of course I was excited for the whole show, including the openers. Brendon Urie always chooses amazing openers as well, and he shared that he was fan of Betty Who when he announced who would open for the North American leg of the tour.
I had heard a few songs made by Betty, but I was completely blown away by her performance. Her and her dancers put on a great show and she sounded amazing live. She had tons of energy and her choreography matched her fun and upbeat songs.
One of her most popular songs is an updated version of the ‘90s hit “I Love You Always Forever” by Donna Lewis. Seeing her perform this song live is definitely what sold me. She adds her spunky personality to the song and makes it a dance-worthy hit.
She also performed songs from, at the time, the unreleased album, for the Nola crowd. The star performed “I Remember” a fun love song and “Taste” which is one of my favorites on the album and has the most old-school rocker vibes.
Ever since I got a “Taste” of the singer's sound I’ve been obsessed and have been fangirling over her ever since.
The album, and Betty’s sound itself, has an 80’s style with the pop sound of the late 90’s and early 2000’s. If you’re a fan of the oldies and have been looking for new pop music, then this album is for you.
The album represents female empowerment with songs like “Old Me”. With a funky beat, the song shares how she feels like herself after getting over a break-up. “Do With It” follows it and is all about the woman being in charge and is another one of my personal favorites from the album.
“All This Woman” is the ultimate anthem for women with “Alice and Wonderland” references and Justin Timberlake “Cry Me A River” tunes. It will have all the ladies turning up in the club or in their bedrooms, wherever you prefer to jam out.
The album also features super fun dance-worthy songs like “Just Thought You Should Know” and “Whisper." These songs have the upbeat rhythm that reminds me of those old ‘80s hits that I love but she makes it her own which makes them a great addition to the new pop music being put out today.
She goes back to that iconic ‘90s and ‘00s vibe with “The One.” The song brings that JT “Cry Me A River” vibe and adds fun references again and includes sounds from Britney Spears' “...Baby One More Time" and “Oops I Did It Again” eras.
Betty Who has definitely proven herself with this album and has earned her popstar status.
Along with being a successful popstar she also definitely seems fitting to be deemed the new LGBTQ+ queen, sharing in the past that she feels at home in the community.
Betty has been an open and supportive ally for the LGBTQ+ community throughout her career. She’s achieved many great milestones like performing for multiple pride parades and she’s most recently performed on Kesha’s Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride cruise. The star also made the theme song for Netflix’s popular hit show “Queer Eye.”
Betty Who will be going on her own tour for her new album, Betty, the tour and tickets are on sale now and selling out quickly. She’s continuing to do her part to fight for the LGBTQ+ community by donating $1 from every ticket sold to The Trevor Project.
The album “Betty” is out now and available to purchase and stream on multiple platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.