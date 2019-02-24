Maybe Trevor Noah and John Mulaney raised my standards too much, or I’m just losing my sense of humor, but I thought volume two of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” was interesting, but not very funny. The issues Hasan Minhaj covers are relevant, but he sounds like a teacher trying to be cool instead of a comedian.
In the three new episodes of the show, he goes over student loans, drug pricing and censorship in China. These are all very real problems that should be focused on and it’s great that Minhaj is using his platform to raise awareness of this things, but I have to say it: his zingers did not zing.
He had so many jokes, and yet I did not laugh. I think this is partly because he brings a lot of high-pitched energy into his performance and after a while his voice just started really irritating me. I like getting my political and social issues presented to me by a soothing presence and Minhaj sounds like a 13-year-old boy who just drank his first Red Bull.
The show just isn’t funny enough to be very entertaining and it doesn’t go in-depth enough to be informational. The end result is a completely average show, fine to put on in the background when you’re trying to do homework, but not worth watching with your friends.
In Minhaj's defense, it’s really hard to shine in this type of talk show. There’s so many really good ones out there already and most of them cover the same issue. Finding new takes and new jokes must be really difficult, especially when big personalities like Trevor Noah, John Oliver and Stephen Colbert are already putting their spin on it.
While his jokes weren’t stellar, he handled the issues really well, especially in the second episode on drug pricing. He was able to sum up why the pricing was unfair, how it’s affecting people and what the reactions for it has been. I also really liked how he went after drug companies so much.
The bit about the black market for insulin was especially sad and funny and will hopefully spark a lot of outrage. The first episode on student loans was good, but it didn’t really grab my attention. I wanted to pretend to myself that I was engaging with the issues he was talking about, but I wasn’t.
It took so much effort for me to slog through and finish the episode. All I really wanted was to turn it off and just rewatch “The Office.” But I got through it in the end, weary and jaded but alive. The third episode on China censorship was much more interesting to watch, especially since it went over the Chinese Me Too movement and the use of memes as a form of rebellion.
Overall, the second season isn’t anything to write home about, but it isn’t a complete waste of time. This show is exactly average, the toast of comedy. It’s no pop tart but hey, it’ll be there if you need to eat breakfast.