Senior guard Daryl Edwards will be transferring to Nevada for his final year of eligibility as a graduate transfer, according to CBSsports Jon Rothstein.
Edwards has missed most of this season with a heel injury and had surgery to fix the problem in early January. He only played in nine games and averaged 4.4 points per game this season.
As a junior, the Fresno, California native was a key part of LSU's rotation and one of the team's best perimeter shooters. He played in 32 games with 16 starts and scored 6.8 points in 22 minutes per game.
A junior college player his first two years, Edwards was one of the first players LSU coach Will Wade signed after receiving the job in March 2017. Wade announced Edwards would look to receive a medical hardship and transfer following his surgery.
Now he'll head to Nevada and be coached by former LSU assistant Eric Musselman, who was an assistant under Johnny Jones in 2014-2015. The 54-year-old Musselman helped guide the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament the last two seasons, including a sweet sixteen spot in 2018, and has overall record of 106-31 in four seasons as Nevada's head coach. They currently sit at 25-2 on the season and No. 12 in the AP poll.