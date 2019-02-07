Paul McGoey whips up all your food provisions with a new and fun twist.
Provisions on Perkins is owned and created by Louisiana native Paul McGoey. McGoey, an LSU alumnus, and his wife have many ties to Baton Rouge including a son who helps manage the restaurant and a daughter who is currently enrolled at the University.
McGoey’s passion for food started at a young age while working in his family business at 10 years old and working throughout high school and college. He reminisces on going to restaurants like Mike Anderson’s while in college.
What’s different about Provisions on Perkins? They’re aiming to target the middle age demographic with a new environment and eating atmosphere.
McGoey believes restaurant owners must stay two steps ahead of the consumer and focus on the future.
There are so many food choices in Baton Rouge at the moment that people enjoy. McGoey realizes that providing the best service and food continuously is what will make Provisions’ customers remain loyal.
“We’re trying to be a place that the 25- to 45-year-old crowd can go [to] that’s just not a bar environment or a fast-casual environment,” McGoey said.
Working in the food industry for over 15 years has given McGoey experience in multiple areas including consulting. His consulting work is done though OnePack Hospitality Group. As the founder, he’s worked on many of Louisiana’s beloved restaurants like New Orleans Coffee & Beignet Co., Legacy Kitchen and The Vintage.
It may have been a while since he’s worked directly in the Baton Rouge area, but he admits that “the blocking and tackling of the restaurant business hasn’t changed.” Similar to what we believe for our football team, he believes for the restaurant business.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re good 95 percent of time, you got to be good 100 percent of the time,” McGoey said.
Provisions on Perkins is giving their customers a wide variety by offering an array of choices on their menu. To keep it interesting, Provisions has one food of every cooking style on their menu, and dishes will consistently change as time goes on. This way, Provisions can truly offer all of the food necessities needed in life.
Grilled, chopped, fried — Provisions has it all cooked any way you like.
Their current fan favorite is their crawfish cornbread cooked in a skillet. If they decide to replace it, something else cooked in a skillet will take its place.
“I think that’s something different and I don’t think anybody is doing that version,” McGoey said.
He believes to be successful he has to stay two steps ahead of the consumer — all consumers. Being so close to campus gives the restaurant buzz within the younger crowd, but to McGoey, he can’t just cater to students.
Groups of all ages are meant to enjoy eating at Provisions. McGoey hopes to have a menu with food that all ages can enjoy.
“You got to find that balance of being exciting and being a little cutting edge, but at the same time being consistent in your operation so you can build up a strong customer base,” McGoey said.
When asked about the future of the OnePack Hospitality group, McGoey explained that Provisions is their current focus. Provisions has many great accommodations like a bar, lounge, patio and private room that could really help it expand successfully and promote different events. He shared that he would consider branching out to different areas if the demographic target was there.
“I think that’s what’s most appealing about the Provision brand,” McGoey said. “Again, it’s the necessities. Whether you’re in Nashville or Birmingham or Austin, you know, everybody needs the necessities.”
For now, Perkins Road is buzzing about Provisions and McGoey is excited about its success.
“We didn’t set out to create a Baton Rouge restaurant, we didn’t set out to create a New Orleans restaurant in Baton Rouge, we set out to create a restaurant that people would enjoy,” McGoey said.