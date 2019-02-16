PHOTOS: LSU vs Army Naif Othman Mitchell Scaglione 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Close 1 of 27 Tigers wins 6-5 over Army on walk-off home run by Cade Beloso on Saturday,Feb.16,2019 at Alex Box Stadium. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) pitches during the tigers 6-5 win against Army on Saturday, Feb,16,2019,at Alex Box Stadium. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU junior infielder Josh Smith (4) during the tigers 6-5 win against Army on Saturday, Feb,16,2019,at Alex Box Stadium. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU junior infielder Josh Smith (4) during the tigers 6-5 win against Army on Saturday, Feb,16,2019,at Alex Box Stadium. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) pitches during the tigers 6-5 win against Army on Saturday, Feb,16,2019,at Alex Box Stadium. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tigers wins 6-5 over Army on Saturday,Feb.16,2019 at Alex Box Stadium. Naif Othman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A parachuter caries the American Flag into Alex Box Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save An LSU fan salutes the flag in Alex Box Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) throws a pitch during the Tigers' 6-5 victory over Army on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) throws a pitch during the Tigers' 6-5 victory over Army on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) throws a pitch during the Tigers' 6-5 victory over Army on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis (8) swings at a pitch during the Tigers' 6-5 victory over Army on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU infielders make a double play during the Tigers' 6-5 victory over Army on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU freshman first basemen Cade Beloso (24) runs for first during the Tigers' 6-5 victory over Army on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU baseball players thank the Army players and coaches for their service during the Tigers' 6-5 victory over Army on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU fans cheer as the baseball team honors the military during the Tigers' 6-5 victory over Army on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) throws to first base during the Tigers' 6-5 victory over Army on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU freshman first basemen Cade Beloso (24) catches the ball during the Tigers' 6-5 victory over Army on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU senior second basemen Brandt Broussard (16) throws to first base during the Tigers' 6-5 victory over Army on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU baseball players celebrate after the Tigers' 6-5 victory over Army on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU baseball players celebrate after the Tigers' 6-5 victory over Army on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LSU baseball players celebrate after the Tigers' 6-5 victory over Army on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione LSU baseball players celebrate after the Tigers' 6-5 victory over Army on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Alex Box Stadium. Mitchell Scaglione 