Nine former members of the University's Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity have been arrested for hazing-related activities that occurred during the Fall 2018 semester, according to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard.
They were booked on Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, Ballard said.
"This type of behavior is unacceptable and at complete odds with what we expect from our students," Ballard said. "It does not belong at LSU."
The fraternity members arrested are:
• Charles Eugene Brakenridge, 23, Ferriday, La. - 1 count of Principal to Criminal Hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of criminal hazing - representative duty to report (misdemeanor)
• Blake Andrew Chalin, 20, Gretna, La. - 3 counts of criminal hazing (misdemeanor)
• Cade Rain Duckworth, 23, Lafayette, La. - 3 counts of criminal hazing (misdemeanor); 1 count of attempted second degree battery (felony); 1 count of second degree battery (felony); and 1 count of false imprisonment (felony)
• Gaston Thomas Eymard, 23, Kenner, La. - 1 count of criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of second degree battery (felony)
• Shakti P. Gilotra, 22 - 1 count of criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of second degree battery (felony)
• Joseph Dylan Harkrider, 19, Zachary, La. - 1 count of criminal hazing (misdemeanor)
• Malcolm Richard McNiece, 23, Baton Rouge, La. - 4 counts of criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of second degree battery (felony)
• Alexander Joseph Rozas, 23, Jennings, La. - 1 county of principal to criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of criminal hazing - representative duty to report (misdemeanor)
• Garrett Joseph Sanders, 21, Minden, La. - 1 count principal to criminal hazing (misdemeanor) and 1 count of criminal hazing - representative duty to report (misdemeanor)
The fraternity was removed from campus by its national chapter last month for violations of its alcohol and hazing policies.
After closing the LSU chapter, the International Fraternity filed a report with LSUPD in full support of the Max Gruver Act and anti-hazing laws.
The fraternity was placed on interim suspension by the University, which conducted a full investigation, according to Ballard.
"This is a sad day for the university, but one that illustrates the cultural shift occurring at LSU," Ballard said. "The quick action by the national DKE organization by revoking the chapter’s charter and the cooperation of several witnesses in this investigation demonstrate a growing recognition that hazing and other harmful activities cannot be tolerated. The LSU Police were dutifully informed of the incidents by the national organization and initiated the investigation, which concludes with today’s arrests."
DKE has a history of violations. In November 2017, it was reprimanded for violating an alcohol policy, and in January 2015, it was reprimanded for violating a rule in the University's code of conduct.
DKE has also drawn criticism for hanging offensive banners on its fraternity house.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.