LSU is going to be well represented at the NFL combine which will be held Feb. 26 through March 4 in Indianapolis.
Seniors John Battle, Nick Brossette, Foster Moreau and Cole Tracy along with early entrees Devin White and Greedy Williams are among the field of 338 participants. The combine gives players a chance to workout in front of all 32 teams, but acts as what is essentially a NFL job fair. The players will interview with teams throughout the week, and it is likely the combine is the first time players are interacting with NFL scouts and front offices.
None of the LSU players invited are surprising giving their recent performances. Battle was a three-year starter at LSU, Brossette and Moreau both had impressive performances in the East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl respectively, and Tracy finished as the 2018 Lou Groza Award runner-up.
White and Williams are both high first round prospects with White listed as a top five player on most draft boards.
Former Tigers such as Garrett Brumfield, Terrence Alexander, Ed Paris and Ed Alexander were not invited. However, all LSU draft prospects have a chance to workout and interview with teams not only throughout the draft process but at LSU's Pro Day which is held a few weeks before the draft.