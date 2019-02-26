The traditional Piccadilly takes on a new twist particularly convenient for University students. Located on Lee Drive, the new Piccadilly To-Go offers full-service Piccadilly menu options in a grab-and-go setting complete with a drive-thru and delivery options.
Vice President of Marketing for Piccadilly Restaurants Max Jordan shared the unique aspects of the new restaurant in comparison with the regular Piccadilly.
“The main difference is it’s designed just for to-go orders — there’s no dining inside the dining room,” Jordan said. “You can go in, go through a line just like a regular Piccadilly restaurant with the same menu, take your food and go. It also has a pick-up window, which is something we tested for the first time. It’s been very popular so far.”
The restaurant is filling a void in the market around the University area. Currently, there are few options available to students for quick homemade food that doesn’t require sitting down at a restaurant and waiting for the food to be prepared. The options available for speedy meals rarely include homemade style comfort food.
“The price point is the same as the regular restaurant,” Jordan said. “So, our entrees start at $8.49 and go up to $10.49. That includes the meat, or fish, or chicken, two sides and fresh baked bread.”
In addition to the basic items, traditional items one can find at full-service Piccadilly restaurants like chopped beef, fried fish, fried chicken, chicken tenders and the basic vegetable assortment and bread, Piccadilly To-Go will offer a rotation of other items. These include baked chicken and spaghetti.
This is the second Piccadilly To-Go location, the first one located in Memphis. The restaurant was initially meant to test a small location with a drive-thru window. However, Jordan shares that they have tried to do some things that make it attractive to students in addition to the location.
“You can have your food delivered via Waitr or UberEats and place your orders online in advance and actually just go through the pick-up window and pick them up,” Jordan said. “And we also added last week that we accept Tigercash now for those student who have some kind of a meal plan.”
Piccadilly To-Go is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Ongoing coupon deals, exclusive offers, announcements and news are available through Piccadilly’s text and email clubs. Coupons will be mailed to residents who live within a tight perimeter of the restaurant. Jordan offered a helpful description for out-of-state and international students who may not be familiar with the restaurant.
“It’s homestyle comfort food with a Southern flair and it’s made fresh daily,” Jordan said.