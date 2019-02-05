National Signing Day is here, and the LSU Tigers football team still have six scholarships (not counting the three prospects currently committed to LSU) available to sign prospects.
The Tigers don’t necessarily have to sign six however. They could opt to save one or two scholarships for graduate transfers, similar to what they did last season when they saved two for quarterback Joe Burrow and cornerback Terrence Alexander.
Nevertheless, there are some intriguing players left on LSU’s board, and they fit into three categories: players expected to sign, players who are on the fence and questionable, and players who are potential “flip” candidates from other schools.
Official Signees
Soni Fonua
Signed With: LSU
Mesa, AZ.
247Composite Ranking: No. 5 JUCO Strong Defensive End
Time of Signing: N/A
Fonua has made it official and signed with LSU. In football terms, Fonua adds depth to a position the Tigers were relatively thin at last season, and will help continue a pipeline of Polynesian prospects.
Ray Parker
Signed With: LSU
Ruston, LA.
247Composite Ranking: No. 14 Offensive Tackle
Time of Signing: 10:30 a.m. CST
Parker will sign his Letter of Intent for LSU at 10:30 a.m. according to Mike Scarborough of TigerBait.com. Parker played tight end in high school but also profiles as an offensive tackle at the college ranks.
Christian Williams
Signed With: Miami
Daphne, AL.
247Composite Ranking: No. 20 Cornerback
Time of Signing: 8 a.m. CST
Williams has signed with Miami, flipping from his commitment to Alabama, which isn't all that surprisng considering he didn't sign with the Tide in December. Williams is a top-8 prospect in Alabama, but fortunately this isn't a huge loss for the Tigers as they've already signed Derek Stingley Jr., Cordale Flott, and have Maurice Hampton committed at cornerback.
Byron Young
Signed With: Alabama
Laurel, MS.
247Composite Ranking: No. 8 Defensive Tackle
Time of Signing: 8 a.m. CST
Young has stayed with his commitment and signed with the Tide. This is not a surprising signing, but a miss nonetheless for LSU.
Maurice Hampton
Memphis, TN.
Signed With: LSU
247Composite Ranking: No. 14 Cornerback
Time of Signing: 9:30 a.m. CST
A football and baseball commit, Hampton has signed with LSU, but the more daunting challenge LSU faces is Hampton’s MLB prospects, which could cause the Tigers to lose a scholarship if he signs tomorrow and decides to sign with an MLB team in the summer. If Hampton doesn't sign with an MLB team, expect him to challenge for a starting spot at corner and as a return specialist.
Still to Come
Ishmael Sopsher
Signed With:
Amite, LA.
247Composite Ranking: No. 5 Defensive Tackle
Time of Signing: 12:45 p.m. CST
A prospect that has somewhat fallen in terms of rating, Sopsher is still a top-5 defensive tackle prospect, and LSU will be throwing everything but the kitchen sink to get him, especially considering the team the Tigers are battling for his signature are coached by the man who shall not be named (Nick Saban). If LSU can get Lee and Sopsher, it would be a huge win for future recruiting as Alabama have been able to pluck previous top players from that area. This one seems to be 50-50, but the lean is still towards LSU by most accounts.
Devonta Lee
Signed With:
Amite, LA.
247Composite Ranking: No. 8 Athlete
Time of Signing: 12:45 p.m. CST
Lee is one half of the top Amite High School prospects signing tomorrow, and unlike his counterpart Ishmael Sopsher, there isn’t near as much speculation as to where Lee will sign tomorrow. With that being said, there are no sure things in recruiting, and Lee has offers from all the powerhouse schools including Alabama, Texas, Florida and Miami. Lee played wide receiver and defensive back at Amite, but has told teams that he would prefer to play on the offensive side once he steps on campus. LSU has reportedly told Lee that they would utilize him on offense rather than defense, which bodes well for the Tigers chances.
Charles Moore
Signed With:
Louisville, MS.
247Composite Ranking: No. 6 Strong Defensive End
Time of Signing: 9:30 a.m. CST
Moore is a player who was committed to Mississippi State until January, and following his decommitment top programs like the Tigers immediately started pushing hard for him. Moore is a top-70 overall prospect, and LSU have a need at the defensive end position, which should put the Tigers firmly in the conversation.