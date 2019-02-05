National Signing Day is Feb. 6, and the LSU Tigers football team still have six scholarships (not counting the three prospects currently committed to LSU) available to sign prospects.
The Tigers don’t necessarily have to sign six however. They could opt to save one or two scholarships for graduate transfers, similar to what they did last season when they saved two for quarterback Joe Burrow and cornerback Terrence Alexander.
Nevertheless, there are some intriguing players left on LSU’s board, and they fit into three categories: players expected to sign, players who are on the fence and questionable, and players who are potential “flip” candidates from other schools.
Expected Signees
Maurice Hampton
Memphis, TN.
247Composite Ranking: No. 14 Cornerback
Time of Signing: 9:30 a.m. CST
A football and baseball commit, Hampton has been verbally committed to the Tigers since mid-2016, and hasn’t wavered in his commitment thus far, other than a few visits to Ole Miss, UCLA and Auburn. While there have been rumblings that Hampton will flip, the more daunting challenge LSU faces is Hampton’s MLB prospects, which could cause the Tigers to lose a scholarship if he signs tomorrow and decides to sign with an MLB team in the summer. If Hampton does stick with LSU, he could challenge for a starting spot at corner and as a return specialist.
Soni Fonua
Mesa, AZ.
247Composite Ranking: No. 5 JUCO Strong Defensive End
Time of Signing: N/A
Fonua was a late surprise for LSU as he had an official visit on Feb. 1 and then committed to the Tigers on Feb. 3, essentially sealing his fate in terms of who he will end up signing with. It can be assumed that with the commitment just three days prior to signing day that Fonua is locked in. In football terms, Fonua adds depth to a position the Tigers were relatively thin at last season, and will help continue a pipeline of Polynesian prospects.
On The Fence
Ishmael Sopsher
Amite, LA.
247Composite Ranking: No. 5 Defensive Tackle
Time of Signing: 12:45 p.m. CST
A prospect that has somewhat fallen in terms of rating, Sopsher is still a top-5 defensive tackle prospect, and LSU will be throwing everything but the kitchen sink to get him, especially considering the team the Tigers are battling for his signature are coached by the man who shall not be named (Nick Saban). If LSU can get Lee and Sopsher, it would be a huge win for future recruiting as Alabama have been able to pluck previous top players from that area. This one seems to be 50-50, but the lean is still towards LSU by most accounts.
Devonta Lee
Amite, LA.
247Composite Ranking: No. 8 Athlete
Time of Signing: 12:45 p.m. CST
Lee is one half of the top Amite High School prospects signing tomorrow, and unlike his counterpart Ishmael Sopsher, there isn’t near as much speculation as to where Lee will sign tomorrow. With that being said, there are no sure things in recruiting, and Lee has offers from all the powerhouse schools including Alabama, Texas, Florida and Miami. Lee played wide receiver and defensive back at Amite, but has told teams that he would prefer to play on the offensive side once he steps on campus. LSU has reportedly told Lee that they would utilize him on offense rather than defense, which bodes well for the Tigers chances.
Ray Parker
Ruston, LA.
247Composite Ranking: No. 14 Offensive Tackle
Time of Signing: Unknown
Parker has been committed to the Tigers since October, but it was a red flag when he didn’t sign during the early signing period in December. Rumors of problems with grades have surfaced and also a late push by Tennessee have all but put Parker’s status up in the air. It’s unknown if Parker will make an announcement tomorrow, but there is no question LSU wanted him, and would be a loss if he doesn’t sign. Parker played tight end in high school but also profiles as an offensive tackle at the college ranks.
Charles Moore
Louisville, MS.
247Composite Ranking: No. 6 Strong Defensive End
Time of Signing: 8 a.m. CST
Moore is a player who was committed to Mississippi State until January, and following his decommitment top programs like the Tigers immediately started pushing hard for him. Moore is a top-70 overall prospect, and LSU have a need at the defensive end position, which should put the Tiger firmly in the conversation. If
Possible Flips
Christian Williams
Daphne, AL.
247Composite Ranking: No. 20 Cornerback
Time of Signing: 8 a.m. CST
Williams has been committed to Alabama since April, but like Parker, didn’t sign with the Crimson Tide in the early signing period, creating question marks. Williams is a top-8 prospect in Alabama, and if LSU could flip him it would be a huge get considering how many top players the Tigers lose to Bama every year.
Byron Young
Laurel, MS.
247Composite Ranking: No. 8 Defensive Tackle
Time of Signing: 8 a.m. CST
Young is another Alabama commit that the Tigers have been targeting, and if they can flip both Young and Williams, it could bring a monumental swing to future recruiting and the foregone conclusion that Alabama gets every prospect they want. A lot of turnover on the coaching staff for the Tide could be to blame, but either way, LSU are one of the frontrunners for a potential flip, and almost every team can use more depth on the defensive line.