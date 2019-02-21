The LSU women's basketball team returned to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday night and boosted their Southeastern Conference record to 7-6 as they got a 69-51 win over the Florida Gators.
The Tigers continue this month-long stretch of SEC play with hosting the Gators for the annual Play4Kay pink game in honor of those who have fought and are fighting breast cancer.
“People don’t pay enough attention to cancer and don’t realize that it does not just affect the individual, but everyone around them," said senior guard Shanice Norton. "It’s nice to be able to play for this cause and for people to realize the bigger picture and that it is more than just a game."
The Tigers started out strong, but struggled to keep the momentum going until after halftime. The Tigers went into halftime with a 31-28 lead, then kept scoring as they continued to lengthen the lead.
The game was dominated by junior forward Ayana Mitchell, sophomore center Faustine Aifuwa and sophomore guard Khayla Pointer.
Aifuwa had a phenomenal game as she posted a career-high in both scoring and rebounds with 12 rebounds and 20 total points. Mitchell added eight total rebounds while scoring 22 points for the Tigers. Pointer had four rebounds and 12 total points.
“My teammates definitely hyped me up and got me going," Aifuwa said. "I have been working on that shot for a while so it came easy to me during the game. I feel like I can do better, but so far I would say that this has been my best game.”
After this win in the PMAC, the Lady Tigers are headed into a two-game stretch on the road. Next, they are headed to Lexington, Kentucky, to face the Kentucky Wildcats in hopes of getting a win after the tough four-point loss in January.