LSU Student Senate passed bills regarding the Student Bill of Rights and Responsibilities, Senate seats for graduate students and TurboVote on Wednesday.
A bill authored by sen. Catherine McKinney to establish the Student Bill of Rights and Responsibilities in tandem with the LSU Faculty Senate was passed, as was a resolution to amend the Student Government constitution to encompass it.
The Student Bill of Rights and Responsibilities outlines the academic rights of students and policies that protect them at the University.
Sen. Jordan Landry’s bill to amend the SG constitution regarding the apportionment of Student Senate seats to the Graduate School passed. The constitution previously held that undergraduate students could fill open Senate seats for the Graduate School. The change will only allow graduate students to hold those spots.
Senators McKinney and Drake Brignac’s bill to further finance TurboVote passed, and $5,000 will be allotted to the program. TurboVote is provided by SG in partnership with Geaux Vote LSU and the Andrew Goodman Foundation. It directs both students and non students trying to register to vote, regardless if they vote in Louisiana.