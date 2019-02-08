Everybody's favorite thing about LSU's diamond sports season is the players' walk-up songs — the song that plays when they come up to bat.
The Reveille compiled a playlist of LSU softball's 2019 walk-up songs as the season kicks off with the Tiger Classic.
- Akiya Thymes
- Choppa Style by Choppa
- Get It Ready by DJ Jubilee
- Michaela Schlattman
- Power by Kanye West
- Here Comes the Boom by Nelly
- Ali Kilponen
- All the Way Up by Fat Joe
- The Buzz by Hermitude
- Taylor Tidwell
- Loose as a Goose by Lil Boosie
- Silence by Marshmello ft. Khalid
- Aliyah Andrews
- Drop It Like It's Hot by Snoop Dogg
- Lean Back by Terror Squad, Fat Joe, Remy Ma
- Kara Goff
- Last Breathe by Future
- Couragous by Casting Crowns
- Start a Fire (Pitching) by Unspoken
- Maribeth Gorsuch
- Get Silly by V.I.C.
- Becca Schulte
- Grove St. Party by Waka Flocka Flame
- No Stylish by French Montana
- Savannah Stewart
- Lead the Wave by Takeoff
- Elyse Thornhill
- Pour Some Sugar on Me by Def Leopard
- Back in Black by AC/DC
- Sydney Bourg
- Only Jesus by Casting Crowns
- Natural by Imagine Dragons
- Shelby Wickersham
- All of the Lights by Kanye West
- I'd Love to Change the World by Jetta
- Taryn Antoine
- Pass That Dutch by Missy Elliott
- Turn That Beat Up by Trill Fam
- Amber Serrett
- God Taught Me by Zauntee
- Bad Mama Jama by Carl Carlton
- Jordyn Perkins
- Crazy by Lil Boosie
- Nonstop by Drake
- Amanda Sanchez
- Swag Surfin by F.L.Y.
- No Problem by Chance the Rapper
- Amanda Doyle
- Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne
- Hells Bells by AC/DC
- Shemiah Sanchez
- Neva Eva by Trillville
- Lemon
- Claire Weinberger
- Pick It Up by Famous Dex
- My Humps by Black Eyed Peas
- Georgia Clark
- Alive by Lil Jon
- Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger by Far Out Remix
- Morgan Cummins
- Born Ready by Zayde Wolf
- Rubberband Man by The Spinners
- Shelbi Sunseri
- Freedom (Pitching) by Zach Williams
- High Hopes (Batting 1) by Panic at the Disco
- These Are My People (Batting 2) by Rodney Atkins
- Baylie Thornhill
- Fireman by Lil Wayne
- Karrington Houshmandzadeh
- Drip too Hard by Lil Baby & Gunna
- Pretty Girl Rock by Keri Hilson