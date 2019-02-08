LSU vs Tulsa

LSU softball players enter the field before the Lady Tigers' 19-1 victory over Tulsa, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Tiger Park.

 Mitchell Scaglione

Everybody's favorite thing about LSU's diamond sports season is the players' walk-up songs — the song that plays when they come up to bat. 

The Reveille compiled a playlist of LSU softball's 2019 walk-up songs as the season kicks off with the Tiger Classic. 

  • Akiya Thymes
    • Choppa Style by Choppa
    • Get It Ready by DJ Jubilee
  • Michaela Schlattman
    • Power by Kanye West
    • Here Comes the Boom by Nelly
  • Ali Kilponen
    • All the Way Up by Fat Joe
    • The Buzz by Hermitude
  • Taylor Tidwell
    • Loose as a Goose by Lil Boosie
    • Silence by Marshmello ft. Khalid
  • Aliyah Andrews
    • Drop It Like It's Hot by Snoop Dogg
    • Lean Back by Terror Squad, Fat Joe, Remy Ma
  • Kara Goff
    • Last Breathe by Future
    • Couragous by Casting Crowns
    • Start a Fire (Pitching) by Unspoken
  • Maribeth Gorsuch
    • Get Silly by V.I.C.
  • Becca Schulte
    • Grove St. Party by Waka Flocka Flame
    • No Stylish by French Montana
  • Savannah Stewart
    • Lead the Wave by Takeoff
  • Elyse Thornhill
    • Pour Some Sugar on Me by Def Leopard
    • Back in Black by AC/DC
  • Sydney Bourg
    • Only Jesus by Casting Crowns
    • Natural by Imagine Dragons
  • Shelby Wickersham
    • All of the Lights by Kanye West
    • I'd Love to Change the World by Jetta
  • Taryn Antoine
    • Pass That Dutch by Missy Elliott
    • Turn That Beat Up by Trill Fam
  • Amber Serrett
    • God Taught Me by Zauntee
    • Bad Mama Jama by Carl Carlton
  • Jordyn Perkins
    • Crazy by Lil Boosie
    • Nonstop by Drake
  • Amanda Sanchez
    • Swag Surfin by F.L.Y.
    • No Problem by Chance the Rapper
  • Amanda Doyle
    • Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne
    • Hells Bells by AC/DC
  • Shemiah Sanchez
    • Neva Eva by Trillville
    • Lemon
  • Claire Weinberger
    • Pick It Up by Famous Dex
    • My Humps by Black Eyed Peas
  • Georgia Clark
    • Alive by Lil Jon
    • Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger by Far Out Remix
  • Morgan Cummins
    • Born Ready by Zayde Wolf
    • Rubberband Man by The Spinners
  • Shelbi Sunseri
    • Freedom (Pitching) by Zach Williams
    • High Hopes (Batting 1) by Panic at the Disco
    • These Are My People (Batting 2) by Rodney Atkins
  • Baylie Thornhill
    • Fireman by Lil Wayne
  • Karrington Houshmandzadeh
    • Drip too Hard by Lil Baby & Gunna
    • Pretty Girl Rock by Keri Hilson

