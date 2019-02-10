The LSU softball team (6-0) won its final game of the Tiger Classic this weekend with another five inning mercy rule, this time to the tune of 8-0 over the Bucknell Bison (1-4).
The Tigers outscored their opponents 73-2 in their first six games.
Sophomore pitcher Shelbi Sunseri starred in the circle and in the hitter’s box, pitching five scoreless innings and going 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Her one hit was a two-run homer, her fourth of the season.
Senior infielder Amanda Sanchez went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.
The Tigers got started early, with junior outfielder Aliyah Andrews hitting a grounder to the pitcher that she couldn’t handle. Andrews promptly stole second, her fifth stolen base of the season, and sophomore Taryn Antoine hit a triple to the right field wall to score Andrews.
Junior infielder Amanda Doyle hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored Antoine, making it a two-run lead for LSU at the end of the first.
The second and third innings didn’t have much activity on the base paths, although Bucknell was able to get a few hits in the third, but flied out to end the inning.
Sunseri was able to pitch around a few walks and hits through those innings, getting timely strikeouts when needed.
Sunseri helped her team on the opposite end in the fourth, as she hit her fourth home run of the season. Sanchez hit a double down the right field line prior to Sunseri’s homer, making it a two-run shot, stretching the score to 4-0 in favor of the Tigers.
In her sixth game with the Tigers since transferring from Missouri, Sanchez has been incredible, hitting for a .668 average with 11 RBIs, and seven doubles.
“It’s just awesome being able to wear LSU across my chest, and I told coach earlier that this was favorite opening weekend of my career, there’s just something different about it, a different level of competition,” Sanchez said.
Senior infielder Amanda Serrett missed a home run by about 10 inches, but extended the hit for a triple. Freshman infielder Georgia Clark drew a walk, putting to the Tigers in scoring position again. Senior utility player Sydney Bourg had a chance with two outs, but struck out swinging.
LSU started the fifth hot, getting the bases loaded with no outs, giving Sanchez a chance to bring in a few runs. Sanchez didn’t disappoint, slapping a double down the left field line, scoring Antoine and Andrews, making it 6-0.
Sunseri got hit by a pitch, and came out the game making way for pinch runner Akiya Thymes. Serrett hit a grounder through the second and third base hole, scoring Doyle to bring the Tigers within one run of ending the game via the eight-run mercy rule. Clark stepped up to the plate, and drew a bases-loaded walk to score Sanchez and cap the Tigers’ sixth straight victory.