LSU Student Government will be hosting a Student Safety Forum with the LSU and Baton Rouge police departments Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Student Union’s Live Oak Lounge.
Students will learn about their rights, police operations and how to interact with police in various situations from break-ins to traffic incidents, said SG vice president Rachel Campbell.
The Student Safety Form will be held this Friday, February 8th, in the Live Oak Lounge from 11:30-12:30! pic.twitter.com/eoAmRY2kFR— LSU SG (@LSU_SG) February 6, 2019
The Forum will be open to all members of the LSU community, and it will include a question and answer session.
It was originally intended to be part of Safety Week sponsored by Residential Life in late February, but with the recent crimes on campus and the social media reaction that followed, it was moved up.
Campbell said students took to Twitter to express their concerns and ask questions, and the event will allow them to discuss those things face-to-face with someone who can provide answers.
Several on-campus crimes committed against female students were reported in late January, including an armed robbery in a parking lot near Patrick F. Taylor Hall that yielded an arrest. Unsubstantiated rumors of other incidents have circulated social media since then.