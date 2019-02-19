LSU Student Government announced Tuesday that Baton Rouge native Kevin Gates will be the artist performing at Groovin', an annual concert coordinated by the SG Student Entertainment team.
Groovin' will be held on March 14 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Student tickets are free and must be claimed in advance by logging in through http://lsusports.net/studenttickets.
The wait is FINALLY over! pic.twitter.com/b9xrDt0wao— LSU SG (@LSU_SG) February 19, 2019
A pre-party for students hosted by the SG College Councils will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the PMAC floor. The first 2,500 LSU students to arrive are allowed in the party if they bring their LSU IDs. The pre-party will include music from DJ C-Mix, activities and free food and drinks.
General admission tickets for the public are available for $15 for seats in the 200 and 300 levels of the PMAC.
All guests can enter from the southwest upper portal starting at 7 p.m. Floor access will be available to about 2,500 students only at the southeast and southwest lower portals. Guests on the VIP list can enter at the northwest lower portal. An elevator will be available on the southeast lower corner of the PMAC.
Guests on the VIP list must show a valid Tiger Card or driver's license to enter and are required to wear VIP credentials at all times.
Two permanent concession stands will be open on the concourse at portals E and H. The permanent concession stand in the southeast lower portal will be open for guests with floor access.