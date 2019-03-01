Sophomore point guard Tremont Waters is expected to play against Alabama on Saturday after missing LSU’s last two games with an illness, according to LSU coach Will Wade.
Wade said Waters "should be able to go."
Waters missed the first game of his career when LSU upset then No. 5 Tennessee in an 82-80 overtime classic last Saturday and followed up by sitting out a 66-55 dragging of Texas A&M on Tuesday. Freshman guard Ja’vonte Smart started both games in place of Waters and scored a game-high 29 points against Tennessee. Smart was solid once more with 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals against Texas A&M.
With Waters back in the lineup, LSU heads into March at full strength and looks to close out conference play with wins over Alabama, Florida and Vanderbilt. The Tigers are currently in a three-way tie with Kentucky and Tennessee for first place in the Southeastern Conference but hold the tie-breaker over both teams due to head-to-head record.
Waters leads LSU in points per game at 15.7, as well as assists (5.9) and steals (3.0) per game. He is also leads the team with 46 made threes and is second on the team in three-point percentage with 33.1 percent.