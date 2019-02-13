3-6-2018 Baseball v Southern

LSU is the premier baseball program in the country with top ranked recruiting class and is a stepping stone for future Major League Baseball players.

The program added another to watch as junior right-handed pitcher Todd Peterson was added to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association 75-man Watch List for the 2019 Stopper of the Year Award. A few names to win the award and find success in the MLB include Addison Reed and Corey Knebel.

Peterson looks to continue his solid run at LSU after becoming a breakout star during the 2018 SEC tournament. He pitched five strong innings against South Carolina that head coach Paul Mainieri still raves about and was named 2018 SEC All-Tournament Team. Peterson earned a win against South Carolina and a save against Mississippi State.

Through 24 innings, Peterson had a 4.40 earned run average, accumulated 11 walks, 38 strikeouts and a staff-best six saves. Mainieri expects Peterson to be better than last season and gave him the closing role going into the season.

