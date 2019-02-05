2.1.19 Gym Meet

LSU senior Sarah Finnegan performs her balance beam routine during the Tigers' victory against NC State on Friday, February 1, 2019, in the PMAC.

 Jaye Landry

LSU all-arounder Sarah Finnegan continued to dominate in her senior season as she was named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week following her performance in the Tigers loss to non-conference win over NC State.

This is Finnegan's third gymnast of the week honor of the season.

Finnegan won the all-around title at 39.650. 

She also won the individual bars (9.95) and beam (9.95) titles, pushing her career total to 61. Finnegan has a chance to finish sixth in program history on Friday when the Tigers face Kentucky. 

Finnegan ranks in the top-10 on bars, beam, floor and the all-around. She tops the SEC in the all-around and beam and sits at No. 2 on floor and No. 3 on both vault and bars. 

Finnegan and No. 5 LSU will travel to Lexington to face SEC-rival No. 17 Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 8. 

