LSU all-arounder Sarah Finnegan continued to dominate in her senior season as she was named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week following her performance in the Tigers loss to non-conference win over NC State.
This is Finnegan's third gymnast of the week honor of the season.
Finnegan won the all-around title at 39.650.
She also won the individual bars (9.95) and beam (9.95) titles, pushing her career total to 61. Finnegan has a chance to finish sixth in program history on Friday when the Tigers face Kentucky.
Finnegan ranks in the top-10 on bars, beam, floor and the all-around. She tops the SEC in the all-around and beam and sits at No. 2 on floor and No. 3 on both vault and bars.
Finnegan and No. 5 LSU will travel to Lexington to face SEC-rival No. 17 Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 8.