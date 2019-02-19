LSU all-arounder Sarah Finnegan continued to dominate in her senior season as she was named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week following her performance in the Tigers two meets this past weekend.
This is Finnegan fourth gymnast of the week honor of the season.
Finnegan put up to the top all-around score in the league and top-three in the country with a 39.650 against No. 4 Utah, No. 15 Missouri and No. 26 Stanford Friday night at the GymQuarters Invitational.
She also won event titles on bars and floor with 9.925s on each. Finnegan earned a “perfect” 9.95 her 9.95 start-value vault to set a career high and win the title.
Finnegan continued her weekend on Sunday afternoon against No. 15 Missouri. She won titles on bars (9.90), beam (9.90), floor (9.95) and the all-around (39.575) to push LSU to a season-high team score.
Finnegan ranks in the top-25 of all four events and the all-around, as well as top-five rankings in all categories in the SEC.
Finnegan and No. 5 LSU will travel to Fayetteville to face off against Arkansas on Friday, Feb. 22.