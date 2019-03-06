Freshman Pole Vaulter Mondo Duplantis was named the Southeastern Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Year and also the SEC Men's Freshman Field Athlete of the Year in what has been an incredible season for the 19-year-old.
SEC Awards | @mondohoss600 ▪️ Men's Field Athlete of the Year▪️ Men's Freshman Field Athlete of the Year📰 https://t.co/MtkciOIyRR#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/G9OPETxHxf— LSUTrackField (@LSUTrackField) March 6, 2019
Duplantis saved his best mark for last as he shattered the indoor collegiate record of 19 feet 5 inches (5.92 meters) at the SEC Championships on Feb. 22, winning the gold in the process. Duplantis broke the LSU school record in his first event as a Tiger at the Razorback Invitational on Jan. 25 with a vault of 19 feet 1.5 inches (5.83 meters).
Duplantis' other achievements this season include being named to The Bowerman Watch List three times, SEC Men's Field Athlete of the Week twice, and SEC Men's Freshman of the Week once. Duplantis' 19 feet 5 inch clearance currently sits at No. 3 in the world for 2019.