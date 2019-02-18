After a five inning, eight strikeout performance in his first ever start for LSU (3-0), right-hander Jaden Hill was named SEC Freshman of the Week.
Hill was a draft pick out of high school and named the No. 1 Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas last year. He proved why LSU’s recruiting class as ranked No. 1 in the country.
Hill and fellow freshman pitcher, Landon Marceaux were key pieces in propelling LSU to an undefeated opening weekend.
Hill developed a breaking ball in the fall to pair with his fastball, which sat around 93 mph. This ability to change speeds helped him to keep hitters off balance while continually pounding the zone -- 44 of 71 pitches were strikes.
Hill isn’t 100 percent sure if its a curveball or slider though laughably saying, “It breaks and they miss it.”
Mainieri said he was happy to see Hill pitch the same way he had been for the past five weeks.