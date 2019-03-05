Freshman forward Darius Days has only played 20 minutes or more in a game six times, and averages about 15 minutes a game on the season, but has quietly been a great contributor on the offensive glass and as a defender.
In those 15 minutes per game, Days has averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and has shot 48.3 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three and 74.2 percent from the free throw line. He’s second on the team in three-point percentage, third in field goal percentage and fourth in rebounding.
“... his size, the way he goes about things is phenomenal,” said LSU coach Will Wade. “I love what he brings to us on the court, when he’s out there, it gives us more flexibility and versatility on defense.”
And the numbers bear that out. According to a tweet by LSU digital reporter Cody Worsham, when Days plays at the three position, LSU scores 131 points per 100 possessions, and 143 points per 100 possessions in Southeastern Conference play. On the season, the Tigers have scored 113 points per 100 possessions.
Following LSU’s fifth loss of the season, Wade lamented not playing Days enough in their home tilt against Florida.
The main reason it can be hard to get Days more playing time is two-fold. LSU’s typical lineup features three guards, and Days is more of a small forward who can play on the wing or down low. The other reason being that the Tigers typically start senior forward Kavell Bigby-Williams and freshman Naz Reid because of the matchup problems they cause.
Days thrives when the Tigers go up against undersized teams and is able to take advantage of his size on the offensive boards. Days has grabbed at least two offensive rebounds in 15 games and in a two-game stretch against Texas A&M and Arkansas, he brought down 11 total offensive rebounds. Perhaps not coincidentally, Days played 15 and 13 minutes in each of those games.
A possible career trajectory for Days? Earlier in the season, Wade mentioned a current Tiger that he sees many qualities in that Days shares, and could round into the same type of player in the future.
“He understands what we’re doing, he’s able to process things quickly on the court… now he’s young, he’s a freshman, but he has a lot of similar qualities that Skylar (Mays) has, in terms of how cerebral he is on the court and his understanding of the game,” Wade said.
It’s not if, but when his minutes increase, expect Days to be a major factor for the Tigers on both sides of the floor, and he may just surprise some people.