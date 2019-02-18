1.1.19 LSU vs UCF

LSU coach Ed Orgeron answers questions after the Tigers' 40-32 victory over UCF in State Farm Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019

 Mitchell Scaglione

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is off to a good start in the 2020 recruiting cycle. 

The Tigers gained a commitment from our-star defensive end Alec Bryant, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound Texas native, he announced via Twitter.  

"I would like to thank my family for being there every step of the way and my coaches for pushing me and making me a better player," Bryant said in a tweet. "With that being said I have decided to commit to Louisiana State University."

Bryant's commitment propelled LSU to the No. 1 2020 recruiting class according to 247sports. 

Tags

Like what you read and want to support student journalism? Click here to donate to The Daily Reveille.

Recommended for you

Load comments