LSU coach Ed Orgeron is off to a good start in the 2020 recruiting cycle.
The Tigers gained a commitment from our-star defensive end Alec Bryant, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound Texas native, he announced via Twitter.
COMMITTED.....#GeauxTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/H5mYhQwoqQ— 🆎 ₉₂©️ (@ABXCII) February 19, 2019
"I would like to thank my family for being there every step of the way and my coaches for pushing me and making me a better player," Bryant said in a tweet. "With that being said I have decided to commit to Louisiana State University."
Bryant's commitment propelled LSU to the No. 1 2020 recruiting class according to 247sports.
Hold That Tiger!— Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) February 19, 2019