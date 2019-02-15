The University will be investigating some administrators' reactions to allegations of hazing in the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, according to a statement from LSU President F. King Alexander.
The fraternity was removed from campus by the International Fraternity on Jan. 18 after an investigation. The University then launched its own investigation which led to the arrest of nine members on Thursday.
"We are making important cultural changes, and remain committed to weeding out dangerous behavior in our student organizations," Alexander said in his statement. "Hazing will not be tolerated on our campus. It is a criminal activity that destroys lives. We have taken aggressive steps toward eradicating this destructive element from our campus, and you are witnessing some of the fallout from our continued pursuit of a better, stronger campus culture for our students.
LSU parted ways with Vice President of Student Affairs Kurt Keppler in January, according to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard. Keppler had served at the position since 2010.
Keppler's position included overseeing many departments including Greek Life, Student Government and Disability Services. The change came soon after the DKE was removed from campus.
The arrest of the nine fraternity members is the latest event in a slew of Greek Life discipline that has occurred since the death of University freshman Max Gruver in September 2017. Alexander has been vocal about students coming forward to eradicate all forms of hazing in campus.
"Individuals with knowledge about such activities taking place must share that information so that the appropriate steps can be taken to protect our students," Alexander said in his statement. "Students, faculty and staff must continue to work together so that we can once and for all rid our organizations of this toxic and illegal behavior."