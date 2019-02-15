LSU parted ways with Vice President of Student Affairs Kurt Keppler in January, according to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard. Keppler had served at the position since 2010.
Keppler's position included overseeing many departments including Greek Life, Student Government and Disability Services. The change came soon after the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity was removed from campus.
“While this is a personal matter and we cannot comment on specifics, it is not uncommon to see administrative changes at a university, especially when new leadership comes in such as a new president or provost,” Ballard said.
Dean of Students Mari Fuentes-Martin is serving as Interim Vice President of Student Affairs, according to her LinkedIn page.