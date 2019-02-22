University officials returned to work Friday after they were alleged to have prior knowledge of hazing incidents at Delta Kappa Epsilon, Interim Vice President for Strategic Communications Jason Droddy announced Friday.
"External evaluators interviewed and collected information from the LSU and non-LSU parties involved, and concluded there was no credible information available to LSU officials that they could have used to initiate an investigation," Droddy said.
Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said the University didn't confirm the identities or number of people placed on leave because it is a personnel matter.
After the fraternity was suspended in January, nine former members of Delta Kappa Epsilon were arrested Feb. 14 for hazing-related activities that occurred during the Fall 2018 semester, according to Ballard. Two more members were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison the following morning.
The arrest report said pledges were forced to walk barefoot on broken glass, take "cayenne showers" and be beaten up.
The members arrested include Shakti Gilotra, Blake Chalin, Charles Eugene Brakenridge, Blake Andrew Chalin, Cade Rain Duckworth, Gaston Thomas Eymard, Shakti P. Gilotra, Joseph Dylan Harkrider, Malcolm Richard McNiece, Alexander Joseph Rozas and Garrett Joseph Sanders.
