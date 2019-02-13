Freshman nose tackle Dominic Livingston entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, according to Shea Dixon.
Livingston, a three-star from Houston, Texas, played in one game last season but had no stats.
The move comes just as fellow freshman defensive lineman Davin Cotton removed his name from the portal.
Under new NCAA transfer rules passed last year, players no longer have to request permission to transfer or are barred from transferring to certain schools. The player's current schools are made aware of the player's intention to transfer and must place him or her in the portal, which allows for other schools and coaches to make contact with that player.
Players can take remove their names from the transfer portal at anytime