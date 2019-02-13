9.29.18 LSU vs Ole Miss

LSU freshman defensive tackle Davin Cotton (54) and sophomore offensive line Jakori Savage (65) hold up the Magnolia Bowl trophy during the Tigers’ 45-16 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday Sept. 29, 2018, in Tiger Stadium.

 Mitchell Scaglione

Freshman nose tackle Dominic Livingston entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, according to Shea Dixon.

Livingston, a three-star from Houston, Texas, played in one game last season but had no stats.

The move comes just as fellow freshman defensive lineman Davin Cotton removed his name from the portal.

Under new NCAA transfer rules passed last year, players no longer have to request permission to transfer or are barred from transferring to certain schools. The player's current schools are made aware of the player's intention to transfer and must place him or her in the portal, which allows for other schools and coaches to make contact with that player.

Players can take remove their names from the transfer portal at anytime

