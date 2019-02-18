The LSU Tigers (20-4, 11-1 SEC) rose to No. 13 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 following one of the most impressive weeks in program history.
The Tigers went 2-0 last week, upsetting No. 5 Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Tuesday and adding another road win in Stegeman Coliseum against Georgia on Saturday.
The Tigers rose six spots, the highest of any team this week, following the wins.
LSU faces a tough upcoming week with Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 20 and No. 5 Tennessee at home on Saturday, Feb. 23.
The Volunteers fell from the No. 1-spot after losing to Kentucky last Saturday.